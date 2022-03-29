Are 'The Khatra Khatra Show' contestants Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal the new BFFs in town?

Famous television personalities Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehjapal's close friendship has become the center of the attraction. The two are currently participating in 'The Khatra Khatra Show' on Colors TV where celebrities undertake fun and adventurous tasks presented to them by the comedian hosts Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Pratik and Nikki's hot and sizzling chemistry on the show is being appreciated by the audience and even the makers. It is also working hugely in the show's favour as it is consistently grabbing good TRPs on national television. As per the latest report, the two stars are now the new BFFs in town.

A source was quoted telling the entertainment portal BollywoodLife.com, "Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal get along like a house on fire. The two have bonded beautifully. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal visited her place for the shoot which they did." The source further states that Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal is also very fond of Nikki.

The report mentions that people have noticed the kind of comfort level the two of them share with each other, adding that they have also been approached for an OTT project. The source concludes, "But, as of now, it is nothing beyond a good friendship. We cannot predict the future and their chemistry has indeed surprised many."

For the unversed, Pratik had finished at the second position in 'Bigg Boss 15', and Nikki had finished at the third position in 'Bigg Boss 14'. The latter had even appeared as a special panelist on the Salman Khan-hosted show last year to support the former and fought for him against fellow panelists Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel.



READ | Pratik Sehajpal reacts after Nikki Tamboli says that she wants to marry him

In the first episode of 'The Khatra Khatra Show', Nikki admitted that she would like to marry Pratik and he even kneeled down to propose to her with a red rose in a fun segment.