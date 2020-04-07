Are Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana ending their relationship? 'Bigg Boss 13' runner up breaks silence

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's relationship has been a topic of discussion since the time they made it official on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Post that, they have been spending a lot of time with each other and sharing about the same on their social media pages. Moreover, they even featured in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' by Neha Kakkar. Their chemistry in it was extremely palpable.

Now, Himanshi took to her Twitter page and shared something which sent shock waves to Asim and her fans. It read as "Nobody wanna see us together..."

Soon after that, Twitterati went berserk and one of them tweeted, "U r too sweet to put it all here n share with ur people..But, as u said we are ur family..n this family n both real families are with u...So, plz don't bother abt others who cant see u happy..U can never please Everybody...Be the savage queen u r n when ur Baba is with u..why care?"

Check our Himanshi's tweet below:

A while back Asim replied to Himanshi on Twitter and it read as "@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi also featured on the latest cover of Fit Look magazine.

Talking about their relationship, they came under scrutiny after it was reported that Himanshi broke off the engagement with her fiance after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and her growing closeness with Asim.