Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter after Navjot Singh Sidhu loses election in Punjab

As the results of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are being declared, Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency as per the ongoing trends. The former international cricketer, who was representing the Indian National Congress from the seat, was the permanent guest at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' from 2016-2019 and was replaced by the actress Archana Puran Singh on the comedy talk show.

Now, after Sidhu's defeat, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter as netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes about her getting worried about her place on Kapil Sharma's show. There are rumours doing the rounds that Sidhu might take his place back on the show laughing at Kapil's jokes.

A Twitter user tweeted a picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal from 'Phir Hera Pheri' and wrote, "Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election. Archana Puran Singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow." While there were several edited pictures showing Arcaha getting terrified with the words, "Dar Ka Mahaul Hai".

Check out some of the funniest memes here

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election

Archana Puran singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/KLtEEHJRJS — padosii (@padosiii) March 10, 2022

Sidhu looses from Amritsar seat

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh:-#Congress pic.twitter.com/gsksbkj8lj — Sandeep Yadav (@mai_sandeep_hun) March 10, 2022

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm March 10, 2022

After hearing that Siddhu loses election

*Le Archana puran singh#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Cqvt2xQdSB — ZubairHayaat (@HayaatZubair) March 10, 2022

When #NavjotSinghSidhu returns to replace Archana Puran Singh.



Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/oDMMGT2Kvp — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 10, 2022



Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted his defeat in the Punjab elections and extended his congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for winning the maximum seats in the State. He tweeted, "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!"

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022



However, some reports are also stating that Sidhu won't get back on the show. As per the sources, "It's not possible as the 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' along with other organisation have already issued a non-cooperation against Sidhu for his support to Pakistan. This means he can't do The Kapil Sharma Show and is banned from entering film city in Mumbai."