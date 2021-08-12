Archana Puran Singh spills the beans on Sumona Chakravarti being part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

For a long time, fans have awaited the return of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.' Kapil Sharma and his artists used a promo to announce the commencement of the programme.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has started shooting. Ajay Devgan, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar appeared as guests on the first day.

While fans were overjoyed to learn that 'TKSS' is back and that Sudesh will be joining the cast, netizens were left wondering if Sumona Chakravarti, who had appeared in previous seasons of the show, would appear in the new season since she was missing from the first few photos that were recently released online.

Talking about Sumona Chakravarti’s absence from the show, Archana Puran Singh told AajTak in Hindi, “If you believe Sumona isn't in the programme, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Sumona will be in the show, although her avatar will be totally different, she will be the same lovely Sumona to us”

She also talked about day one of the shoots, Archana said, “Shooting on the first day was a fantastic experience. The entire squad had arrived early in anticipation. It was just seven a.m. when I arrived at the set. “It's seven o'clock in the evening, and I'm coming home.”

Sumona has played Kapil's wife or love interest in the show, and soon fans may be able to see her in a new avatar.

While the old cast will return for the upcoming season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' more comedians, actors, and writers are likely to join the crew. Kapil had stated earlier this year in March that they are looking forward to meeting like-minded and bright folks who are interested in the entertainment industry. Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television are collaborating on the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (SKTV).