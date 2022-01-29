Archana Puran Singh recreates 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' scene with 'Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal - Watch hilarious video

Who says that an entrepreneur doesn't have a funny bone? The 'Shark Tank India' sharks aka entrepreneurs grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The tycoons laugh their hearts out and even tickle audiences' funny bones.

Well, apart from the on-screen fun, the team also had a blast off-camera. Anupam Mittal collaborated with Kapil's show judge Archana Puran Singh. Mittal uploaded a reel where Archana reprise her iconic character from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Ms Braganza. In the video, Anupam asks the iconic question from the film, 'Pyaar kya hai?' to Archana. The latter responds it saying, 'Pyaar dosti hai.' So, Anupam asks Archana, 'Toh hum dosti kar lete hain.' Both of them smile and walk away.

Mittal shared the reel with a sweet message, acknowledging Archana's contribution to Kapil's show and says, "There was a time that entrepreneurs were just businessmen. Not anymore. Some on-stage fun with @archanapuransingh, one of the loveliest and most sporting person I have met. She’s the glue that binds the @tksshowofficial show … you go girl.

'Shark Tank India' has been gaining headlines since its premiere in December 2021. The reality television show features a panel of business heads of Indian companies, termed as 'sharks', who hear the pitches from young entrepreneurs and them decide to invest in their companies.

The seven 'sharks' in the show are Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart). In each episode, any five of these seven sharks act as the panellists.

Shark Tank India is a spinoff of the American business reality show 'Shark Tank', which has been successfully running since 2009 for thirteen seasons.