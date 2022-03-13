Archana Puran Singh calls memes on Navjot Singh Sidhu and her ‘strange,’ says 'willing to move on’ from ‘TKSS'

After Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the Punjab election, several memes went viral on the digital world. The memes were based on how Archana Puran Singh's job as a host in The Kapil Sharma Show is at stake, and Sidhu will replace her. These memes got Archana's attention, and she gave a strong reply over the trend.

While speaking to Times of India, Archana shared that she's unaffected by the memes but she called the trend strange, "I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange?” Archana asked.

Singh further asserted that if the producers decide to replace her, she would easily move on and work on other projects. "But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project."

As the results of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are being declared, Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency as per the ongoing trends. The former international cricketer, who was representing the Indian National Congress from the seat, was the permanent guest at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' from 2016-2019 and was replaced by the actress Archana Puran Singh on the comedy talk show.

Now, after Sidhu's defeat, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter as netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes about her getting worried about her place on Kapil Sharma's show. There are rumours doing the rounds that Sidhu might take his place back on the show laughing at Kapil's jokes.