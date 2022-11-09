Search icon
Arbaaz Khan opens up on his bond with ex-wife Malaika Arora, says 'a lot of things about her....'

Arbaaz Khan stated that he and Malaika Arora appreciates each other’s choices, they have become more acceptable now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

File Photo

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, in his recent interview, talked about his divorce with Malaika Arora and their present equation with his ex-wife. He mentioned that they are more understanding now and they have grown up.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz stated that now they appreciate each other’s choices. He mentioned that he agrees with Malaika’s recent comment on their relationship. He stated, “We’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… a lot of things.”

He added, “We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

For the unversed, while speaking to Masala Magazine, while talking about her relationship with Arnaaz Khan, Malaika said, “We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We’re just happier, calmer people. He’s a wonderful man, I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren’t great together. That’s just how it is. I would always wish him well.”

Malaika added, “I think I made my choice and I put myself first. And I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son; he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I’m happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don’t be scared. Don’t be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers but life is not easy. You can’t make everyone happy.”

 

