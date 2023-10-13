'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Apurva Padgaonkar said he feels helpless and hurt when people call Divya Agarwal gold digger and aggressive.

Divya Agarwal, actress, model, and host who is also Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner, will now be seen hosting the OTT show K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections). The actress often makes headlines for both her personal and professional lives.

Recently, she was trolled for breaking up with Varun Sood and announcing engagement with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. She was called ‘gold digger’, now, Apurva broke his silence about the controversy. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Apurva said, it sometimes hurts him and he feels helpless when people call Divya aggressive and gold digger because she is not. He also mentioned that it his him who earns less and it is Divya who pays the rent of their house. So technically, he should be called gold digger.

He said she is aggressive but she has other sides too. She is a very loving girlfriend, a very loving sister who takes care of everyone. Meanwhile, in her recent interview with Free Press Journal, while talking about her journey, Divya said, “The journey has been amazing and a roller-coaster ride. Having dodged a few reality shows, participated and won in some and now coming in K.I.N.K, I feel a deep, different sense of responsibility.”

She added, “of course, I was as immature and naive as a teenage girl is supposed to be. But, I believe it's my originality that keeps me going. I'm never scared of saying things as it is. I'm not afraid of differentiating between black, grey, and white. I've always been very authentic in my ways.”

On being asked how her opinion makes her stand, she said, “I find it amusing that every time someone believes that they've figured me out, they're taken aback when I act differently (laughs). So, I'm glad that my fiance (Apurva Padgaonkar) has learnt the trick and he now knows and understands me better.”

While talking about compatibility levels between couples, Divya said, “The trouble with our society is that women are not encouraged to embrace their sexual desire. Our society does not engage in conversations and there is often a lot of hesitation attached to this topic. A woman often hesitates in expressing to her husband that something between them is missing and that they must seek help. But, many don't realise that for a relationship to work, it takes a lot of effort. Intimacy, compatibility and touch are very important because these are the only factors that count. If you have chosen to spend the rest of your life with somebody, it is important to have these conversations. I’m glad the show attempts to bridge the communication gap that often arises in such situations. It is important for both partners to express how they feel.”