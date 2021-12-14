'Apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai': Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her weird outfit

Urfi Javed, who appeared as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' this year, often makes headlines because of her weird fashion sense. In her latest video that she dropped on her Instagram account, the television actor is seen wearing a blue biking with a white net and white pair of bottoms.

Urfi was seen lip-syncing to the hit track 'abcdefu', a single by American singer Gayle released in August this year, in the reel that she uploaded on Tuesday. Check out the video here.



Netizens were quick to react with negative comments and the actress was massively trolled for her weird outfit choice. One person wrote, "Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye", while another one commented, "Didi thand nahi lagti kya". Another netizen even asked her the place from where she gets such clothes as his comment read, “Mam aise kapde kidhar se lete ho.” A person even referenced the upcoming film 'Spider Man: No Way Home' and wrote, "Lagta hai isne kal hi spiderman dekhi hai tabhi uska net le aayi".

This is not the first instance that Urfi had to face the burnt of internet users. Urfi had shared a reel on Sunday on her Instagram account in which she was seen buttoning up her pants on camera in the initial few seconds in the video. Then, people had made comments such as “I dont understand ki behen aap kapde hi kyun pehente ho”, “Kya dikha rhe ho” and "Inka alag hi chalta hai.”





On the work front, Urfi has done television shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'