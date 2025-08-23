Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s cheating allegations: 'Just a matter of…'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation

Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...

KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'

Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers

'Bakwas hai': Sunita Ahuja's FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Govinda amid reports of court case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s cheating allegations: 'Just a matter of…'

The drama kicked off when Utsav dropped a self-written song called Cute Little Red Flag on Instagram. Fans believe the lyrics and captions clearly point towards Apoorva.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 10:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s cheating allegations: 'Just a matter of…'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Social media is buzzing over a messy fallout between influencer Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, and her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya.

    The drama kicked off when Utsav dropped a self-written song called Cute Little Red Flag on Instagram. Fans believe the lyrics and captions clearly point towards Apoorva.

    In his post, Utsav didn’t hold back, writing, “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

    The allegations quickly went viral, and the fallout spilled into friendships too. Apoorva’s close friend, actress Jannat Zubair, unfollowed her on social media soon after. Netizens began digging deeper, linking this to her recent rifts with Rida Tharana, Jatin Parmar, and Sufi Motiwala.

    Apoorva has not directly addressed Utsav’s cheating claims but has been dropping cryptic Instagram stories. She even left a comment under a post by creator Saloni Boo, who made a song about the whole controversy, saying, “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of timing.”

    Utsav and Apoorva had started dating in early 2023, but by January 31, they confirmed their breakup. Now, with her personal life under the spotlight, fans are waiting to see if Apoorva will tell her side of the story.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
    BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
    Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs
    Who is John Bolton? Ex-US NSA raided after criticising Trump's tariffs
    World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..
    World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 m
    Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
    Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
    Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'
    Deepti Naval went through 'bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE