Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s cheating allegations: 'Just a matter of…'

Social media is buzzing over a messy fallout between influencer Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, and her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya.

The drama kicked off when Utsav dropped a self-written song called Cute Little Red Flag on Instagram. Fans believe the lyrics and captions clearly point towards Apoorva.

In his post, Utsav didn’t hold back, writing, “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

The allegations quickly went viral, and the fallout spilled into friendships too. Apoorva’s close friend, actress Jannat Zubair, unfollowed her on social media soon after. Netizens began digging deeper, linking this to her recent rifts with Rida Tharana, Jatin Parmar, and Sufi Motiwala.

Apoorva has not directly addressed Utsav’s cheating claims but has been dropping cryptic Instagram stories. She even left a comment under a post by creator Saloni Boo, who made a song about the whole controversy, saying, “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of timing.”

Utsav and Apoorva had started dating in early 2023, but by January 31, they confirmed their breakup. Now, with her personal life under the spotlight, fans are waiting to see if Apoorva will tell her side of the story.