Apoorva Mukhija has been listed in the FIRs filed after the controversy, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as ‘the Rebel kid’ on social media, has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. This action comes in the midst of the controversy surrounding the ‘India's Got Latent’ podcast, which involved comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Apoorva Mukhija has been listed in the FIRs filed after the controversy, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others. As of the time of this report, Apoorva Mukhija is not following anyone on Instagram, bringing her following count to zero. However, she has a strong following of 2.9 million.

Known for her bold and unfiltered videos, Apoorva has gained a significant following among the youth with her candid opinions. She has appeared on Samay Raina’s YouTube show alongside popular personalities like Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and others.

India's Got Latent is a roast show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The show has had several celebrities as guests, such as actor Rakhi Sawant, comedian Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed, and former Roadies host Raghu Ram.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, host of India's Got Latent, and Apoorva Mukhija have been barred from airing any shows until further notice. The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia for his crude comments on a YouTube show, stating that his conduct was unacceptable. However, the court granted him protection from arrest in multiple FIRs filed against him across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Kotiswar Singh, heard the matter. Allahbadia was represented by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The court expressed strong displeasure over Allahbadia's remarks, criticising his counsel and emphasising that freedom of speech does not grant individuals the license to make inappropriate statements.

The court questioned counsel, "Just because somebody thinks they've become popular, can they speak any kind of words and take the entire society for granted?" The judges also asked if anyone on earth would appreciate such language, emphasising that Allahbadia's words were not only obscene but also insulting to parents and society as a whole.

Further, the court imposed significant restrictions on Allahbadia, directing him to surrender his passport at the Thane police station. The court also barred him from travelling abroad without prior permission.