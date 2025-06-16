Although they initially bonded over a promise they called the 'Behen Code', things quickly fell apart. The clash began when Apoorva reportedly lost her composure after Uorfi repeatedly asked why she was crying

The Traitors, the Indian version of the popular thriller reality show, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. In the very first episode, contestants Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi, also known as Urfi Javed, found themselves at odds.

Although they initially bonded over a promise they called the 'Behen Code', things quickly fell apart. The clash began when Apoorva reportedly lost her composure after Uorfi repeatedly asked why she was crying. This upset Uorfi, who later said that Apoorva should respect her more, as she felt Apoorva wasn’t at the same level in terms of career.

On June 15, Apoorva shared her side of the story through a YouTube video, where she spoke about the clash with Uorfi. She said that Uorfi had embarrassed her in front of others off-camera, which left her feeling humiliated and brought her to tears.

Apoorva also revealed that before joining The Traitors, she had a disagreement with her mother. She was promised three phone calls during the show but was reportedly not allowed to contact home when she asked, which made her even more emotional. While Jannat Zubair quietly supported her, Apoorva didn’t want it discussed. Frustrated when Uorfi kept questioning her, she told her, "Not everything is about you."

Apoorva shared more details, saying that once the task ended and the contestants went back inside the palace with no cameras rolling, Uorfi shouted at her using abusive language and said, "Bh**ch*d Apoorva idhar aao." Apoorva, trying to keep her cool, simply said, "Aaram se." But this seemed to anger Uorfi even more. According to Apoorva, Uorfi lashed out, claiming, "Tumhe pata hai tum kisse baat kar rahi ho? Main tumhare level pe hoon kya? Tumhari aukaat nahi hai mujhse baat karne ki). Do you even know who you’re talking to? I’m not at your level. You don’t have the status to speak to me."

Apoorva said that Uorfi yelled right in her face, which made her break down in tears. She shared how hurt and insulted she felt in that moment. According to her, this was exactly what she had always been afraid of being told that she was just an influencer who didn’t belong on the show. Already battling those thoughts, she feared the viewers might think the same and felt deeply disheartened.