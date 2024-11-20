Apollena actors Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana open up about the space-based drama and how it will encourage young girls.

After backing popular non-fiction and fiction dramas, Colors will have its first-ever space-based drama Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. The show tells the inspiring tale of a small-town girl with big ambitions - Apollena, who lives by the motto ‘Kar Ke Dikhaungi’. Determined to become India’s first female astronaut, she embarks on a journey to live her dream and restore her father's honour. It explores the gravity of personal struggles, as Apollena battles the crushing weight of being branded as ‘gaddaar ki beti’ (daughter of a traitor).

Based in Lucknow, Apollena courageously plots her journey to the space, in a world where the girls around her are expected to manage kitchens rather than their careers. With her father Girdhar as her only support, she navigates conservative prejudices, burning bright with a passion to become an astronaut.

Watch the promo

Talking about essaying the titular role, Aditi Sharma says, “It’s an incredibly humbling moment for me, and I can’t think of a better way to symbolize the limitless possibilities that our show represents. It’s not just a tribute to Apollena’s character, but also a celebration of the limitless possibilities that lie ahead when we dare to dream big. Apollena’s character teaches us that no matter how many obstacles life throws at us, we can always rise above and reach for the stars. I hope that through this show, and with the symbolic star above, we encourage everyone—especially young girls—to reach for the stars, defy limits, and believe that no dream is too far-fetched to achieve."

Sharing his thoughts about portraying Girdhar, Sandeep Baswana says, “For me, Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann is a reflection of the love and hope every parent has for their child. Girdhar’s journey is about clearing his name, not just for himself but for his daughter. He wants to be the force behind her mission, even as society tries to curb them. My character Girdhar is a picture of unconditional support, completely devoted to his daughter’s potential. Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann premieres on December 3 and will air every day at 6:00 pm only on Colors.