TELEVISION

At Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bursts the fake imagery of Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, and exposes them for mocking Ashnoor Kaur for his weight and body features.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'
Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 19: The 10th week's Weekend Ka Vaar will take a rocking start as the superstar host Salman Khan will expose Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. In the new promos of the episode, Salman is seen calling out the hypocrisy of the two frenemies, who have bodyshamed and ridiculed Ashnoor Kaur on multiple occasions.  

In one of the promos, Salman asks Tanya and Neelam to share their thoughts about Ashnoor. Neelam tries to act sweet and says that she's looking pretty. Tanya, known for her fake personality, adds more and says, "Ek dum princess lag rahi hai." Salman instantly intervenes and calls out her insincerity by saying, "Accha!" Tanya understands that they are in trouble, but she didn't know the intensity of it. 

Salman adds, "Tanya, aap dono ne mil ke kitne saare words bole hai. Ashnoor ke liye, inke wazan ke baare mein. Aise words jo main bol bhi nahi sakta. Tanya aap toh badi sanskari ho na, toh yeh sab itni asaani se kaise bol diya. Aapne kaha haathi jaise lag rahi hai. Dinosaur, moti, phooge jaise shakal wali." Tanya acts innocent, shows her denial, as if she never said this, but Ashnoor understands, looks at her, expresses her reaction, and says, "Shame on you, Tanya." Khan even calls out Neelam for bitching about Kaur, and says, "Aapko apni chugli pe bada garv hai. Ab kyu nahi bolti?" Neelam looks embarrassed and keeps her head down. As per the reports, Salman went on to blast Tanya and Neelam, and says, "Apni shakal dekhi hai," leaving them in tears. 

Later, Salman even criticises Abhishek Bajaj for age-shaming Kunickaa Sadanand, but also calls out her for conveniently playing the age card with the housemates. Kunickaa refuses to admit her mistake and denies Salman's advice. The superstar host says, "Aap denial mein jee rahe ho, we leave it right here." As far as nominations are concerned, except for Ashnoor, Abhishek, and Mridul, the entire house is nominated for eviction. 

