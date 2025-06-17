In the video, Vicky is seen holding Meera’s hand while they talk, and Meera looks a bit surprised. When Vicky returned to Ankita, she appeared a little irritated in viral video.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were seen at an event in Mumbai on Monday evening. During the event, Vicky was spotted talking to actress Meera Chopra. As the two spoke, people noticed Ankita’s expression while watching them, and the clip quickly spread on social media.

In the video, Vicky is seen holding Meera’s hand as they chat, and Meera appears surprised. Many viewers guessed that Vicky might have been telling her about the passing of Mannara Chopra’s father. When Vicky walked back to Ankita, the camera focused on her. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen watching Meera closely for about a minute before she looked away. A little later, she was spotted whispering something to Vicky, who was standing behind her.

As the clip went viral, many social media users started guessing if Ankita felt “jealous” seeing Vicky interact with Meera. One user commented, “This Man doesn’t deserve a lovely girl like Ankita." The second one said, "As a wife, jealousy feel hona it's a normal thing." The third oe said, "Apni biwi kisi ko acchi ni lagti kya."

Meanwhile, on Sushant Singh Rajput’s fifth death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shared a sweet memory from the Pavitra Rishta days. She posted a picture where both of them are seen smiling together on set. Ankita also added Sushant’s song Khairiyat from Chhichhore to the post. Sushant and Ankita had been in a relationship for almost six years before they parted ways in 2016. They first met while working on Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found at his Bandra home at the age of 34. He began his career with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and became widely known for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta.