Anushka Sharma lauds man for taking care of injured stray dog

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma often shares videos and posts that have messages in them. She never fails to express her love for animals on social media. The actress and her husband Virat Kohli these days are following no-meat diets as well. Also read: Anushka Sharma remembers when she 'could drink two cups hot coffee in peace'- See pic

The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress Anushka on Saturday once again has proved her love for animals. She shared a video in which a man can be seen holding an injured stray dog in his arms and taking care of him. After this, a man called him ‘paagal’, to which Delhi man said, “paagal hu me? Unbolte pashu ki sewa karni chaaiye humesha. Me paagal dikhaai du hu tumhaare ko. Isko me ghr le jaaunga. Ye lo godi me le li amene. Paagal bta rhe hai bataao. Pashu ki sewa karni chaaiye isko biscuit khilaao, dudh pilaao.”

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Pagal toh voh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh.” The actress is never behind in speaking on animal safety and animal rights.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat Kohli took to Instagram and announced that they are following meat-free diets and have given up meat. The couple revealed that they took this step not only because they are animal lovers, but because they want to lower their impact on the earth.

In the video, shared by Anushka, she can be heard saying, “Virat and I keep talking about how we can make a better impact on the planet, and make it a better place for the future generations.” Virat agreed and said, “One of the aspects which we have changed is adopting a plant-forward diet, which means not consuming any meat at all.”

The actress mentioned, “And that is not only because we are animal lovers, but also because of the impact meat consumption has on the planet.” They also mentioned that they have invested on their promise and are now partnering with a plant-based meat pioneer, Blue Tribe Food. “It’s a way to satisfy our cravings, without the impact,” said Virat Kohli.