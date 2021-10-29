Anusha Dandekar’s cryptic note after Karan Kundrra discusses their breakup on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ goes VIRAL
For the unversed, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were together for three and a half years before splitting in 2020.
Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and wrote about truth and lies on Friday, in what appeared to be an indirect dig at her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. On ‘Bigg Boss 15’, he recently discussed their breakup. Anusha took to Instagram Stories to write a lengthy message on 'the complete truth,' which 'he and all his people' are also aware of.
Anusha Dandekar re-shared a photo of actor Morgan Freeman posted by singer Britney Spears. The words were as follows: "Funny thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker but your ability to see through people's b******* gets much better."
She wrote alongside the post, "I'm feeling this after seeing that! I literally want to say so much, show so much... But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"
"Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... And I can rest easy with that."
"On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored. Grow up! Man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, kind people! The end... Enough... X," she concluded.
For the unversed, Anusha and Karan were together for three and a half years before splitting in 2020.