Anusha Dandekar’s cryptic note after Karan Kundrra discusses their breakup on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ goes VIRAL

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and wrote about truth and lies on Friday, in what appeared to be an indirect dig at her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. On ‘Bigg Boss 15’, he recently discussed their breakup. Anusha took to Instagram Stories to write a lengthy message on 'the complete truth,' which 'he and all his people' are also aware of.

Anusha Dandekar re-shared a photo of actor Morgan Freeman posted by singer Britney Spears. The words were as follows: "Funny thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker but your ability to see through people's b******* gets much better."

She wrote alongside the post, "I'm feeling this after seeing that! I literally want to say so much, show so much... But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"

"Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... And I can rest easy with that."

"On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored. Grow up! Man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, kind people! The end... Enough... X," she concluded.

For the unversed, Anusha and Karan were together for three and a half years before splitting in 2020.