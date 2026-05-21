Anusha Dandekar pens cryptic note after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash, fans react: 'She needs to move on'

Anusha Dandekar’s cryptic Instagram post after Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling has sparked massive debate online, with social media users accusing her of still being affected by her ex-boyfriend’s life.

After Karan Kundrra’s proposal to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling went viral, social media users quickly shifted their attention to a cryptic post shared by his former girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

The television actress and VJ, who is also the sister of Shibani Dandekar, posted a message on her Instagram Stories shortly after clips of the proposal began circulating online. Her story read, "I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk." While Anusha did not mention anyone directly, many internet users assumed the post was indirectly connected to Karan and Tejasswi’s much-talked-about moment.

As screenshots of the story surfaced on social media, Reddit users began discussing the timing of her post. One Reddit thread titled, "Anusha Dandekar reaction after Karan Kundrra's Proposal in Desi Bling," questioned, "Why is she seriously so obsessed with Karan?"

The discussion soon snowballed, with several users criticising Anusha over the alleged indirect reaction. One comment read, "Doing this on someone’s special day- horrible person to core." Another fan wrote, "You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low." A different user reacted saying, "I don't even like kk but this is just weird!! Like girl move on, you're embarrassing yourself atp! (sic)." Another comment stated, "Okay, Teja and Karan are an absolute cringe fest, no arguments there. But Anusha seriously needs to move on."

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar reportedly started dating around 2015 and were once considered among television’s most loved celebrity couples. The two frequently shared romantic pictures online and also hosted MTV’s Love School together between 2016 and 2019.

However, the relationship ended in 2020 during the lockdown period after dating for more than three years. Their breakup became widely discussed after Anusha hinted at betrayal in a social media post, writing, "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness." Though many believed the statement was directed at Karan, the actor denied cheating allegations and later said he chose to stay quiet "out of respect for the relationship."