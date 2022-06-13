Anusha Dandekar oozes oomph in sexy off-white bikini, leaves fans drooling

Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Popular VJ and Bollywood actress Anusha Dandekar set the internet on fire on Sunday, June 12, when she posted her steamy photos in a sexy off-white bikini and pink satin nighty. Anusha is seen holding a pink-coloured fake landline phone in the photos which she captioned as "I miss landline conversations".

Anusha, who has been a part of several television shows such as India's Next Top Model and Supermodel of the Year, left netizens stumped with her set of hot and sexy pictures. The actress and singer gave stunning poses and flaunted her sexy curves as she sat in front of a window and showed her radiant smile.

Her carousel set of pictures soon went viral on Instagram and netizens were left drooling in the comments section. One netizen flirted with Anusha with a pick-up line as he wrote, "Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you". While others too dropped in red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Another netizen referenced the popular meme from Tiger Shroff's Heropanti and commented, "Playing with dummy phone....chhoti bacchi ho kya?". Another Instagram user wrote, "Satin pink nighty (lips emoji) u looking damn sexy." Others too called her gorgeous, stunning, and sexy in the comments section.



Anusha was also recently in the news when she became a Godmother to her adorable baby girl Sahara. Sharing the photos with little munchkin, she wrote on her Instagram, "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, my God Daughter Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always!".