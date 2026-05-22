Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’

Anusha Dandekar clarified that her viral Instagram story was personal and not linked to her ex Karan Kundrra’s engagement-style moment with Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling.

The social media buzz around Karan Kundrra’s grand proposal to Tejasswi Prakash on the Netflix reality series Desi Bling took an unexpected turn when his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic Instagram Story that quickly went viral.

Shortly after the episode aired, Anusha posted, “I’m Thanking God!!! #iykyk,” which led many online users to assume it was an indirect reaction to her ex’s on-screen proposal moment. However, the VJ has now stepped forward to clear the air.

Reacting strongly to the speculation, Anusha expressed her frustration over how her words were being interpreted. She wrote, “Omg. Clearly you don't know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so, If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!”

She further acknowledged the supportive messages she received from fans and added, “And for all the cute DM's, I saw all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yooou.”

With her clarification, Anusha made it clear that the post was unrelated to the ongoing discussions around Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship milestone.

Anusha and Karan had dated from 2016 to 2019 and officially parted ways in 2020. Over the years, their breakup has often resurfaced in public discussions, with Anusha previously hinting at infidelity in the relationship. On her podcast Unverified — The Podcast, she spoke about her experience with a dating app campaign, alleging that a partner had misused it during their relationship, without directly naming anyone.

Their relationship, once among television’s most talked-about, ended with Anusha confirming the split through a detailed Instagram post, marking the close of a five-year-long association.