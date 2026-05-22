FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan: ‘Someday I will share the story’

Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejas

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’

Anusha Dandekar clarified that her viral Instagram story was personal and not linked to her ex Karan Kundrra’s engagement-style moment with Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 22, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The social media buzz around Karan Kundrra’s grand proposal to Tejasswi Prakash on the Netflix reality series Desi Bling took an unexpected turn when his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic Instagram Story that quickly went viral.

Shortly after the episode aired, Anusha posted, “I’m Thanking God!!! #iykyk,” which led many online users to assume it was an indirect reaction to her ex’s on-screen proposal moment. However, the VJ has now stepped forward to clear the air.

Reacting strongly to the speculation, Anusha expressed her frustration over how her words were being interpreted. She wrote, “Omg. Clearly you don't know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so, If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!”

She further acknowledged the supportive messages she received from fans and added, “And for all the cute DM's, I saw all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yooou.”

With her clarification, Anusha made it clear that the post was unrelated to the ongoing discussions around Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship milestone.

Anusha and Karan had dated from 2016 to 2019 and officially parted ways in 2020. Over the years, their breakup has often resurfaced in public discussions, with Anusha previously hinting at infidelity in the relationship. On her podcast Unverified — The Podcast, she spoke about her experience with a dating app campaign, alleging that a partner had misused it during their relationship, without directly naming anyone.

Their relationship, once among television’s most talked-about, ended with Anusha confirming the split through a detailed Instagram post, marking the close of a five-year-long association.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan: ‘Someday I will share the story’
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan
Cockroach Janata Party founder expelled from Boston University? Abhijeet Dipke reacts to rumours, says, 'Gawar Log'
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke expelled from Boston University?
Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video
Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes
Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’
Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejas
Umar Khalid granted three-day interim bail by Delhi High Court to meet ailing mother
Umar Khalid granted interim bail by Delhi High Court to meet ailing mother
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement