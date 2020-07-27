Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Ayesha Shroff after including Tiger Shroff in nepotism debate

Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about nepotism covered by media. He, however, ended up apologizing to Ayesha Shroff, who happens to be Tiger Shroff's mother. She was upset because Anurag had shared an article which spoke about Tiger.

Sharing an article about Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan being spotted in the city, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??"

"Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely," replied Ayesha Shroff on the post. Soon, Anurag wrote back to her with, "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this."

Here's their conversation:

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's team attacked Anurag soon after. "Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!," a tweet by Team Kangana Ranaut read.