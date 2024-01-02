Headlines

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

Anurag Dobhal even addresses his tiff with Salman Khan, and says, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki maine kuch galat kiya hai."

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:35 PM IST

A day after the double eviction, Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. A week back when Isha Malviya saved YouTuber Anurag Dobhal from elimination, the taskmaster played a smart move, by asking housemates to pick among Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag for eviction. Soon after his eviction, Anurag joins DNA for an exclusive conversation, and he claims that makers planned his 'unfair eviction'. Anurag says that he was vocal and voiced his opinions, but the makers might have not shown this side of his personality. 

Lashing out at makers, Anurag says, "Maine aisi-aisi cheezein jheli hai. Mujhe bahut zaleel kiya hai show mein. Main roya hoon, depressed hua tha main. Maine day 1 se itni cheezein ki thi, but mujhe sunne mila ki 'dikh nahi rahe ho'. Ab main nanga thodi naachne lag jaata. I can't compromise on my self-respect. Mujhe jaha-jaha opportunity mili, I did my best. Mujhe dance karna nahi aata tha, but I did. During my entire stint, they only gave me one task to perform- YouTubers vs TV. So, I did voice my opinion and was interactive in the house. But I doubt if the channel has shown it." 

Watch Part One of Anurag Dobhal interview

During his stint, he argued with host Salman Khan. After a point, Salman showed disinterest in speaking to him. Explaining his tiff with Salman, Anurag says, "Salman sir ke saamne mein kuch nahi hoon, but agar meri community ka mazak udaya jayega, toh I will call out and I'm ready to face-it-all. Mujhe nahi lagta ki maine kuch galat kiya hai. I didn't disrespect him or Bigg Boss. I just expressed my discontent." 

On the show, Anurag and Munawar had several arguments, and the former comments on the stand-up comedian's complicated love life. "Isha Malviya never lied about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar. But Munawar lied about Nazila, then Ayesha entered, and we got to know that he was lying to her as well. Then, he even hurt the feelings of Mannara. He is just using Mannara." Speaking about Mannara's confused status towards Munawar, Anurag advises, "Mannara tum uske prem jaal mein mat phasna, and apni individual personality se khelo." 

At last, Anurag says that Bigg Boss 17 will have a fixed winner, and it will not be chosen according to the public's opinion. "After my eviction, this is proved that Bigg Boss is no longer based on audience votes. They (makers) will choose one of their favourites as their winner. Inka winner fix hai."

