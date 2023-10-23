Headlines

Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Arun Mashetty call Bigg Boss 17's concept biased: ‘Now celebs like Kangana...'

Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashetty, other YouTubers call Bigg Boss 17's concept biased after Kangana Ranaut calls Ankita Lokhande one of the strongest contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17’s first week was full of drama and entertainment. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kangana Ranaut was seen making the contestants do a task. While she was leaving, she praised Ankita Lokhande and called her one of the strongest contestants.

Later, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashetty, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aarya, and Navid Sole were sitting together and having dinner when Arun recalled that Ankita was taking Kangana Ranaut aside and talking to her about something, to which Rinku said, “she must be asking for support.” 

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider then pointed out how their names always come after all the TV celebs and said, “This time the show is all and only about TV and not the YouTubers or any other communities. They have bought us in the show for entertainment and not as winning material. They take our names at 17th and 18th number, my parents will have to be awake till 12 am to see me on TV. It's very biased and I'm not liking it" Jigna, Arun, Rinku, Sunny Arya, and Sana Raees agreed to him. 

Even during the Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan called Anurag Dobhal for a task, the UK07 Rider was heard saying, “Thank god aapko mera naam yaad tha.” Indicating his disappointment in being called the last for the task after all the TV celebs. Not only this, according to Anurag, the show is ‘biased’ towards the TV celebs, and Munawar Faruqui and the other YouTubers and contestants are being sidelined by the makers. 

About Bigg Boss 17 

Salman Khan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 is back to host the new season of the popular reality show. The season has a new theme, dimaag aur dum, and Bigg Boss has also introduced some new rules in the house. Meanwhile, though Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole were nominated last week, the host announced no elimination and everyone got saved.

