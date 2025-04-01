Mukund Kapahi, who has been a part of multiple TV shows such as Naagin 6, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Spy Bahu among others, will now play a negative character in Anupamaa.

Headlined by Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupamaa is among the most successful shows storming the TRP charts each week. The soap opera, running since July 2020, is telecast on Star Plus and streams digitally on JioHotstar. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa is the remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee headlined by Indrani Haldar.

In the last few months, several leading actors have quit the popular show Anupamaa including Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, and Alisha Parveen among others. Since the show took its first generation leap of fifteen years in October 2024, several new characters are being introduced in the series.

Recently, Manish Goel and Randeep Rai joined the show as Raghav and Mohit, respectively. And now, Mukund Kapahi has entered the Rupali Ganguly show as its new antagonist. Talking about the same, Mukund told IndiaForums, "Yes, I am joining Anupamaa. I play a negative character who is Mohit's friend. I am thrilled to be back on TV after a long time. It feels great to work with Rajan Shahi again. He trusted me with this role, and I'm happy to be part of such a successful show."

Mukund has previously appeared in several popular TV shows such as Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 6, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Nima Denzongpa, Imlie, Spy Bahu, and Pishachini. He was last seen on the small screen in the Dangal TV romantic drama serial Mann Atisundar in 2023 and Anupamaa will mark his comeback to the television.

In an interview with The Times of India in 2023, the actor had shared how playing negative roles excites him as he had said, "I enjoy playing grey or negative roles because such roles allow you to perform a lot and give you good screen timing. You need to act completely to make the audience hate you, and it is seriously challenging. I enjoy such challenges, but with that, as an actor, I want to do different roles. I also want to play a positive role if given that opportunity."