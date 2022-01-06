‘Anupamaa’ star Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence on ego clashes with Gaurav Khanna

Many rumours have claimed in the past that Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna do not get along well on set. Both Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia, as seen in the tale, don't see eye to eye and try not to cross each other's paths. Sudhanshu, who plays Vanraj Shah, finally spoke out after a lot of conjecture regarding him being nervous about having Gaurav as the new addition in the programme. The actor recently spoke with ETimes about 'being the hero' of the programme and how nothing else can change it.

Sudhanshu was away from the show for a short period of time while shooting for other projects, followed by a vacation with his family in Dubai. When asked about the rumour of an ego clash between him and Gaurav on set, Sudhanshu explained that there are many new faces who join the cast and depart because it's a daily drama and the storyline can't go on with the old faces in it.

He said, “Firstly, people need to understand, that you can’t keep running the show with just one storyline. Earlier too, Apurva Agnihotri was roped in the show for some time. It is a daily soap which, if it needs to run for years, can’t be showing the same faces on a daily basis.”

The actor went on to say that he has a lot of experience in the business and has learnt not to let his ego get in the way of his work.

“As far as having insecurity is concerned, I have been in the industry for long enough and have done enough work that insecurity kind of emotion doesn’t figure in my scheme of things at all! Not many know that Rajan (Shahi), who is an old friend of mine, came to me with the show even before he had finalized it with the channel. He even went to an extent that only if I said yes, will he make the show. So all this means a lot,” he said