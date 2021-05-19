'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly talks about comparisons with late Sridevi, not taking Bollywood offers

Rupali Ganguly’s flourishing TV career spanning over two decades is an inspiration to many. The actor feels blessed and proud of the way her journey has created a path. Looking back to the time she stepped into the world of television, the actor, who plays the titular role in Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi’s show Anupamaa, feels she has been "a chosen one" because of the plethora of the roles and the variations of characters that she got the opportunity to portray on screen.

Rupali is known for playing impactful roles and getting into the skin of the character so much so that the audience starts identifying her with them. Earlier, it was Monisha Sarabhai, but ever since she essayed the role of 'Anupamaa', the viewers have addressed her as their 'Anupamaa'.

As for who inspires her? Recently, in an interview with Yahoo Style, Rupali revealed that she takes inspiration from her idol, late actor Sridevi adding that she has been compared to the legendary star on several occasions previously.

On the comparison, Rupali said, "I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol, she is someone whom we have grown up watching, I have watched all her films 25-30 times. I have seen her movies like 'Mr. India', 'ChaalBaaz', 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', etc, at least 8-10 times in theatres. I am just so obsessed with Sridevi and I feel if you consider someone your idol a little bit of their mannerism reflects in your behaviour too."

Talking about taking inspiration from Sridevi's film, she said, "I have seen all her movies so many times. Like for 'Sanjivani', 'Ladla' was my reference point, for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Chaalbaaz' was my reference point. But for 'Anupamaa' it has been my father's (Anil Ganguly) 'Kora Kagaz'".

On being asked why she didn't take up more Bollywood offers given her father has directed several films, Rupali said, "Actually when you see the film industry with your father, it's completely different, and when you go out to ask for work, it is very different. So I never thought about it."

Besides 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and 'Anupamaa', Rupali is also known for her shows such as 'Sanjivani', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Parvarrish' among others.