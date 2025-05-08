After Fawad Khan criticised India's Operation Sindoor as a 'shameful' act, TV star Rupali Ganguly lost her cool and slammed the Pakistani actor.

Ever since Operation Sindoor, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani actors have turned bitter towards India and the Indian film industry. A few hours after India's retaliatory attack, Fawad Khan issued his statement, surprising his Indian fans, as he called the revenge of the Pahalgam terror attack a 'shameful' act. Soon after Fawad's Instagram story, he was trolled and slammed by Indians for his words towards India.

Now, even actress Rupali Ganguly has stepped forward and brutally bashed Khan for his poor or rather, real choice of words. Rupali shared a news article about Fawad's reaction to Operation Sindoor, and replying to his statement, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us." Now that's what you call 'tit for tat'.

Check out Rupali's viral reply to Fawad Khan

Rupali echoed millions of Indians, who used to like Fawad until yesterday. A netizen wrote on her post, "Pathetic state of affairs. Using India for your personal gains and then making such statements is in very poor light. Not expected from someone like you. What happened when your country killed innocent tourists and widowed young newly married women? How ethical was that? #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce." Another netizen wrote, "It's true; I agree with your statement. He is uncouth, such a shameful person. Bollywood has given him recognition, fame, and money." One of the netizens wrote, "Absolutely correct and hamare yaha ek se badh ker ek talented actors hai fir bhi Bollywood ko ye neighbour country ke actors kyu chahiye? Fir ye log jis thali me khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Akhir me ye log ne prove kar diya ye konse mulk se belong karte hai."

Fawad Khan's career in India

The Pakistani actor made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat (2014). He made a fan following with his performances in Kapoor and Sons (2015) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Fawad was gearing up to return in Bollywood with Abir Gulaal, but in the wake of latest events, Indians will mostly avoid his upcoming film, and it might not release in India as well.