'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly shares throwback photo, wins netizens' hearts with adorable note for father Anil Ganguly

TV actor Rupali Ganguly became a household name with her role in ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. After a short hiatus, she returned to the small screen with the show ‘Anupamaa’ which has been raking in the top TRP ratings every week. Rupali’s comeback has once again made her one of TV’s most beloved actresses and rightfully so.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Saturday (July 24), Rupali shared photos with the ‘gurus’ in her life. The actress shared a throwback picture with her father, late film director Anil Ganguly thanking him for the opportunity to be part of the entertainment industry. In the photo, a very young Rupali can be seen posing with her dad, mother and brother. Rupali also shared a photo of her father accepting an award.

“On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude for all the wonderful Gurus in my life. My first guru my father for making a mark in this industry after all the struggles.. so that we have the privilege to be born and be a part of this wonderful fraternity,” she wrote.

Rupali also thanked her husband Ashwin Verma for giving her the wings to fly and shared a selfie with him. She wrote, “Next my wonderful @ashwinkverma for adding onto the values which my parents had taught me of being a good human being, of going out of your way to be kind and for giving me the wings to fly!”

Lastly, she thanked the film industry. “And finally the wonderful film industry jo bhi sikha hai, filmo se sikha hai.. to all the wonderful directors,actors. and technicians ….especially my favourite Sridevi ji..na koi acting class gayi hoon, kahi se nahi sikha.. whatever I have learnt as an actor has been from my father and watching all the lovely actors who have graced the silver screen,” she wrote in her caption

The actor’s fans went gaga over her throwback photo. “U are so natural,” wrote one user while other commented, “Your Born “star" Acting is in ur genes rups.” A third user wrote, "Happy guru purnima ma’am u (anupamaa) my 1st guru..I have been learning soo many things from u maam,” while a fourth one commented, “Very cute family and mam ur looking very sweet.”