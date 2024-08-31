Twitter
Television

‘If someone…’: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares cryptic post amid rumours of rift with Sudhanshu Pandey

Amid rumours of rift with Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly shares a cryptic post about 'nasty people'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

‘If someone…’: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares cryptic post amid rumours of rift with Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly rift rumours
Recently, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his sudden exit from the hit show Anupamaa. Ever since then, there have been rumours of a rift between him and his co-star Rupali Ganguly. Amid this, Rupali shared a cryptic post about dealing with 'nasty people'. 

On Friday, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a quote from Sadhguru on how to deal with 'nasty people'. The post read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance." 

In 2022, rumours of a rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly shocked everyone. It was reported that the two actors were not on talking terms. However, later in an interview with News18, Sudhanshu clarified, “My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. There is a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself."

Earlier, in a live session, Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, apologised for his sudden decision of quiting Anupmaa. Though he didn't state the reason for his exit, fans noticed that the actor has unfollowed his co-star and the lead of the show Rupali Ganguly, producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram. This move has sparked controversy. Reports suggest that his fallout with Rupali and Rajan Shahi is the reason for his exit. However, Sudhanshu is yet to speak on this matter.

