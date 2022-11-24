Rupali Ganguly says 'I will stand by my maker's vision' after fans complaint about her repetitive dialogues in Anupamaa

Credit: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her impressive acting and her monologues, never fails to give a polite yet savage reply through her dialogues. However, her fans have been complaining about her long monologues and repetitive dialogues.

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly talked about her repetitive dialogues and said, "Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par. My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi’s) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities."

Rupali Ganguly also said that she has full faith in the makers and would always stand by them. Adding to this Anupamaa star also mentioned that she respected the vision of her producer as it is his show and truly believed his views. She added, "I have never questioned him 'aisa kyun, vaisa kyun?' (Why this, why not that). If he believes in it, I believe in it. With due respect to everybody, Anupamaa is a story that Rajan wanted to tell and I am glad that people connected to his characters, and his story-telling. So whatever scenes he writes, whatever things he has decided for Anupamaa to do, it is totally his call. I am sure he does have a vision for anything that is happening in Anupamaa and I go completely with it. I will never question him and I do not have a take on any of my scenes. I love everything happening in Anupamaa and I will stand by it no matter what."

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the top-rated television shows which has been ruling the TRP list for 2 years now. Other than Rupali Ganguli, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Alpana Buch in lead roles.