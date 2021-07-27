'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly's video playing with street dogs is winning internet, fans call her 'best maa' - Watch

Rupali Ganguly has worked in several hit shows over the years such as ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. Rupali charmed the audience with her performance and is now winning hearts with her show ‘Anupamaa’. The show and Rupali herself have received immense love and praise for her acting and a storyline that many can relate to.

A video of the Rupali playing with street dogs is now going viral on social media. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Rupali can be seen petting street dogs in Film City. The actor is dressed like her character ‘Anupamaa’ so it seems like she has taken some time out from her busy schedule to shower love on these mutts.

Not just Rupali, but the dogs were also equally excited to see her and jumped and wagged their tails to show their happiness. In a heartwarming moment in the video, a dog can be seen biting Rupali’s hand to which the actor embraces him in a big hug.

Have a look at the viral video:

With the video, Rupali has won love and praises from netizens and dog lovers. “Very nice to c her caring & loving them so much ..& c the way they r reciprocating. Lovely,” wrote one user while another commented, “She is a blessing”. A third user said, “So nice,this will inspire people to love animals,” while a fourth commented, “Reel m v best maa ar real m v best maa.” Another user wrote, “Best maa best bahu best sas n best serial.”

Recently, there were rumours makers of the show will introduce a new male lead who will play Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) love interest. There were also rumours that Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey will leave the show.

While addressing rumours of Sudhanshu Pandey leaving the show, Rajan told India Today, “Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj.”

Talking about the addition a new member, Shahi said, “As far as buzz of new entry is concerned there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn't begun. I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audience. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised.”

Currently, the show’s cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Anagha Bhosale and Muskan Bamne, among others.