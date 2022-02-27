'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly believes that people consider filmstars superior to television actors

Rupali Ganguly is currently enjoying the phase of her career. She's successfully carrying the show 'Anupamaa' on her capable shoulders, and she has to be credited for its grand success. Even though television has given her a homegrown name, she feels that telly artists like her didn't get their due credit. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rupali wonders why some people still consider TV as 'chota bhai' of films, and she thinks there are fantastic actors on TV. However, the easy accessibility has created such a mindset of film stars being superior to TV stars.

Rupali even mentioned stars like Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Sushant Singh Rajput, who started out from the television. The actress believes that gradually TV stars are getting their due credit, but the process is still slow. Ganguly shared an incident where she has attended a party, and despite a film star's presence, people clamoured about her existence equally. The 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' actress was overwhelmed with the response. Rupali shared her concern saying that TV actors are known for their characters, whereas film actors are known by real names. She thinks the television actors still haven’t reached that demigod status that film stars enjoy.

READ 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly becomes highest-paid TV actress? Find out

The Star Plus television drama 'Anupamaa' is one of the most successful shows in recent times, breaking the TRP records each week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character of a devoted housewife and daughter-in-law who gets separated from her husband Vanraj Shah, essayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, after his extra-marital affair. Now, if reports are to be believed, Rupali Ganguly has become the highest-paid actress on Indian television. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Anupamaa doubled her fee some months back after the show's continuous massive success. Her whopping fees for one day's shoot will come as a surprising shock to many people.