Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has sent a legal notice of 50 crores to stepdaughter Esha Verma who accused her of having an affair with her father, Ashwin Verma.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly recently made headlines after her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, accused her of having an affair with her father, Ashwin Verma, while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna.

Esha also claimed that Rupali’s son was "illegitimate" and claimed that she had gotten pregnant before marrying Ashwin. Rupali Ganguly had stayed silent on the matter but now decided to respond. According to a report in HT City, the Anupamaa actress has sent a legal notice of 50 crores to Esha.

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, explained the situation to the portal and stated that "Our client asserts that the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly by you against her are profoundly degrading. These actions have damaged her reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses.”

She added, “Our client did not anticipate such a malicious attack from you, as she always treated you well during your visits to India. Our client extended opportunities for you to break into the Indian entertainment industry with assistance from her and her husband. You were provided with numerous photoshoots and auditions."

According to several media reports, Rupali was very upset after her son, Rudransh, was brought into the controversy. In her legal notice, the actress has also demanded a public apology from Esha. She has warned that if the apology is not issued, she will take further legal action.

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin, has been grabbing headlines ever since she accused Rupali of having an extra marital affair with her father. Verma, an alumna of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, is currently living in New Jersey with her mother, Sapna, and her sister. Esha's mother, Sapna, won the title of Miss Karnataka in 1986. For the unversed, Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to a son, Rudransh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.