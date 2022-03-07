'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband enjoy show's romantic track, calls him biggest critic

An actor loves getting honest feedback, especially from the family. Anupamaa's leading star Rupali Ganguly also revealed the biggest critic in her life, her husband. In a conversation with ETimes Rupali confessed that her husband is loving the current romantic track between Anuj Kapadia and her character, Anupamaa. Ganguly termed her hubby as the biggest critic and supporter.

Rupali's husband Ankit Verma has been directed many commercials, and she added that he quickly picks up the little nuances and tells her where she could have done better, or where the thing went wrong. The actress even asserted, "So I kind of listen to a lot of things he says and try to improve upon them. My husband is my biggest fan." The love drama revolves around 40-year-old characters Anupamaa and Anuj, and their romance. The reception of the show has surprised Rupali, "Mature love stories will always have their fanbase. I mean it is wonderful to see young people romancing but for us women, who are above 40, characters like Anupamaa and Anuj come along, who make us believe that there can be a prince charming in our lives too.”

Recently, Rupali confessed that telly artists like her didn't get their due credit. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rupali wonders why some people still consider TV as 'chota bhai' of films, and she thinks there are fantastic actors on TV. However, the easy accessibility has created such a mindset of film stars being superior to TV stars.

Rupali even mentioned stars like Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Sushant Singh Rajput, who started out from the television. The actress believes that gradually TV stars are getting their due credit, but the process is still slow. Ganguly shared an incident where she has attended a party, and despite a film star's presence, people clamoured about her existence equally. The 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' actress was overwhelmed with the response. Rupali shared her concern saying that TV actors are known for their characters, whereas film actors are known by real names. She thinks the television actors still haven’t reached that demigod status that film stars enjoy.