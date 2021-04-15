'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly opens up about difficulties she faced while conceiving, calls son Rudransh a 'miracle'

'Anupamaa' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame Rupali Ganguly recently revealed that it was her 'ambition' in life to become a mother but her pregnancy journey was not an easy one, it was difficult for her to get pregnant due to health issues. Rupali said that her son Rudransh is 'no less than a miracle' for her.

During a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rupali said, “I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me."

Rupali had taken a step back from television as well. After 'Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', which ended in 2013, she was seen in the second season of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', which ran for ten episodes in 2017. She is now seen in the titular role in 'Anupamaa'.

Talking about taking a break for a few years, Rupali said, "Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like 'nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)'...Having a child was difficult."

Rupali said that when she gave birth to her son, after all the difficulties, she did not want anything else in life. Rupali also said that if 'Anupamaa' had not come her way, she would have taken an even longer break from acting.

For the uninformed, Rupali married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. Their son Rudransh was born in 2015.