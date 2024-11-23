Rupali Ganguly did not take any names, however, her statements have led many to believe that she is speaking about her Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. For the past few months, there have been reports of alleged tension between the three.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly recently appeared for a roundtable discussion with fellow television actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shivangi Joshi, Anita Raj, and Reem Shaikh. During the show, Rupali Ganguly, who is battling controversies regarding her stepdaughter Esha Verma, admitted some shocking truths about dynamics between co-stars in TV serials.

Reem Shaikh initiated the discussion by saying that often strong bonds can be formed between actors who work together but there are also times when actors don't exactly get along well. Rupali Ganguly, in response, made a surprising revelation and confessed that she was once part of a project for two years without speaking to her co-actor. In the daily soap, Rupali Ganguly's character was obsessed with this co-actor, but still, the two never spoke outside of filming.

Rupali Ganguly did not take any names, however, her statements have led many to believe that she is speaking about her Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. For the past few months, there have been reports of alleged tension between the three on the show's set.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is currently fighting a legal battle with her stepdaughter Esha Verma who accused the actress of 'breaking her family, physical, and mental abuse'. This led to Rupali Ganguly filing a Rs 50 crore defamation notice. Despite the turmoil in both her personal and professional life, Rupali Ganguly has yet to issue an official statement. The actress is currently focusing all her energy on Anupamaa, which has been topping the TRP charts for over 4 years now.

