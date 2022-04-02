Anupamaa Namaste America: Rupali Ganguly announces prequel of her popular show

The much-celebrated series Anupamaa is getting a prequel show, Anupamaa: Namaste America, and it will be aired on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar. The show's leading star Rupali Ganguly officially announced the series with a short teaser on her social media. In the video, Rupali talks about decisions that change the fate of a person and explains it further with her example. Then, Ganguly gives a glimpse of the prequel by adding that the series will narrate the story of Anupamaa's early years and how her life got changed by one such decision.

Here's the announcement video

The makers of the show are keeping a tight lid on the plot, and they have instructed the cast to avoid sharing details about the show. As per the reports in Bollywood Life, the makers have strict diktat to all the cast members to not reveal anything. The portal further shared that they tried to reach Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma to spill some details about the show. But the actress couldn't share it as the details are still under the wraps and confidential. A source also informed us that the maker has issued a They don't want unnecessary speculations and rumours.

A few days Rupali charmed her Instagram followers by recreating Madhuri Dixit's song Ghagra. Television's serial shoot can have a tedious schedule, and many times, the actors have to get extended their shifts from 12-13 hours. In such a situation, even an actor needs some motivation to remain charged. Telly world's beloved Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has a unique trick to stay afresh, and she shared a glimpse of it on her social media. In her latest reel, Rupali is seen dancing at midnight with the choreographer and his assistant on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Ghagra.

The popular song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor, and Ganguly recreated the song as her kick to stay awaken on the sets. The actress posted the reel saying, "It’s 3am at night … shot change ho raha hai … subah 9 baje se shoot kar rahe hain … toh neend bhagaane ke liye kya kiya jaaye ….? Choreographers ko bulaakar aur dance kiya jaaye !!! After all iss sundar ghagre mein ek reel toh banti hai." Well, the actress even added, "No choreography, no time, just timepass. Pls don’t judge." Anupamma: Namaste America will air from April 25.