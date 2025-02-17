Rupali Ganguly shared her experience on social media, filled with gratitude and joy. She posted a series of candid photos from their time at the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing millions of people from around the world, including famous personalities. Actress Rupali Ganguly attended the event with her husband, Ashwin Verma, and their son, Rudransh.

The family took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, enjoying the spiritual atmosphere of the gathering. Rupali Ganguly shared her experience on social media, filled with gratitude and joy. She posted a series of candid photos from their time at the Sangam.

In her caption, she revealed that they were so immersed in the spiritual experience that they forgot to take proper pictures during the holy dip.

Instead of regular photos, Rupali shared screen grabs from the experience, writing, “आलौकिक अविस्मरणीय अदभुत सनातन गंगा मैया महाकुंभ MAHAKUMBH शाही स्नान १२-०२-२०२५”.

She went on to add, “Blessed to have experienced this with the family. We were so mesmerized that we forgot to take the customary pictures during the snan. The faith, the people, the dharm, the power, the all-encompassing and overwhelming divinity—Har Har Gange, Har Har Mahadev.”

After her visit to the Maha Kumbh, Rupali Ganguly returned to Mumbai on February 13 and was seen at the airport. While speaking to the paparazzi, she mentioned that she had brought back Ganga Jal (holy water) from the Triveni River as a sacred keepsake.

Rupali Ganguly wasn’t the only television celebrity to attend the Maha Kumbh. Several other actors, such as Shivangi Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, also visited the spiritual event. They took a holy dip with their families, immersing themselves in the grandeur of the occasion.

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly continues to win hearts with her portrayal of Anupamaa in the popular television show Anupamaa, which remains one of the most-watched serials in the country.