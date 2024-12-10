Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma's controversy began after the latter's post from 2020 resurfaced where Esha alleged that Rupali Ganguly had an affair with Ashwin while he was still married to her mother.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has finally spoken about the controversy surrounding her stepdaughter Esha Verma, her husband Ashwin Verma's daughter. While Esha Verma has publically accused Rupali Ganguly of being 'toxic' and 'abusive', the actress has maintained her silence on the issue till now. For the unversed, Esha Verma is Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma's daughter, who got divorced in 2008. Ashwin Verma then married Rupali Ganguly in 2013. The couple welcomed their son, Rudransh, the same year.

Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma's controversy began after the latter's post from 2020 resurfaced where Esha alleged that Rupali Ganguly had an affair with Ashwin while he was still married to her mother. The controversy blew up after Rupali Ganguly filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha Verma, accusing her of 'tarnishing' her image.

Finally, speaking about the controversy in her personal life, Rupali told Instant Bollywood, "Agar main kahoon ki nahi affect hoti toh main jhoot kahungi, of course affect hoti hai. Hum insaan hain agar hamare baare mein koi peeth peeche thodi si burai bhi kar de toh bura lagta hai." (If I say it doesn’t affect me, I’d be lying. Of course, it affects me—we’re all human. Even if someone speaks ill about us behind our back, it hurts).

Rupali Ganguly further added, "Jo log pyaar karte hai wo log pyaar karte rahenge. Aap acche karam karte jao, achhi cheezein aapke saath aaj nahi toh kal zarur hongi. Bura samay kabhi-kabhi aata hai, buri cheezein hoti hain, lekin acchai hamesha jeetti hai." (Those who love will continue to love. Keep doing good deeds, and good things will come to you if not today, then tomorrow for sure. Tough times come and bad things happen, but goodness always triumphs in the end).

