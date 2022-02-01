'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly becomes highest-paid TV actress? Find out

The Star Plus television drama 'Anupamaa' is one of the most successful shows in recent times, breaking the TRP records each week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character of a devoted housewife and daughter-in-law who gets separated from her husband Vanraj Shah, essayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, after his extra-marital affair.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Rupali Ganguly has become the highest-paid actress on Indian television. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Anupamaa doubled her fee some months back after the show's continuous massive success. Her whopping fees for one day's shoot will come as a surprising shock to many people.

A source close to the entertainment portal has said that Rupali was earlier charging Rs 1.5 lakh per day and is now charging Rs 3 lakh per day for 'Anupamaa'. It is being said that Rupali is being paid much more than the top male actors from the television industry, including Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy. If this report is indeed true, the actress has left behind the industry veterans with her pay package.

Based on the Star Jalsha's Bengali series 'Sreemoyee', the show also stars Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa's current love interest. Their chemistry is loved by the audience who have created the hashtag # #MaAn for them. As per the same report, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Khann charge Rs 1.5 lakh per day for featuring in the show.

Apart from 'Anupamaa', Rupali's most famous portrayal is Monisha Sarabhai from the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', which also featured hugely talented actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles. Ganguly had also participated in the first-ever season of the controversial reality television show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Interestingly, Arshad's name had cropped up in 2021 to portray the character of Anuj Kapadia in the show, which is now being eventually played by Gaurav. Arshad had quashed these rumours categorically calling the news 'absolutely untrue'.