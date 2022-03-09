'Anupamaa' fame Anagha Bhosale to quit showbiz for spirituality, says 'there's unhealthy competition, politics'

Anagha Bhosale's portrayal of the character of the caring and innocent Nandini in Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa' made the audience fall in love with her even though she joined the show midway. And recently, after wowing her fans with her performance, Anagha quit the show following a sequence where she ended her onscreen love life with Samar Shah, essayed by Paras Kalnawat on 'Anupamaa'.

Speaking about the decision of walking out of the show in a recent interview, Anagha Bhosale mentioned that there's too much pressure and unhealthy competition and politics in the industry. Anagha added that the constant pressure of being on social media, posting and updating social media users didn't go with her thought process, therefore, making her feel unfit for the industry.

To Etimes, Anagha said, "There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process."

Anagha further opened up about the hypocrisy in the industry which led her to quit acting.

She mentioned that she would willingly return to the show for a 'short while' if producer Rajan Shahi asked her to since he was the one who gave her the opportunity to be in his show. Anagha added that she had an offer for another show, but for now, she has let it go. "I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting," she told the portal.

READ: 'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband enjoys show's romantic track, calls him biggest critic

About her future plans, Anagha said that she has released it was important for her to break away from showbiz. She added she wants to focus on her spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings. "I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life," Anagha said.

Meanwhile, Rajan and Deepa Shahi's 'Anupamaa' won the top honours at the recently held ITA Awards 2022.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj Shah, took home the Best Actor Drama award, while Rupali Ganguly, who is seen in the titular role of Anupamaa, won the Best Actress Popular award. "Anupamaa", which is produced under the banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, won the Best Serial Drama TV, along with the Best Story award (to Namita Vartak) and Best Dialogue award (to Divy Nidhi Sharma).