Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale’s first photos after exit from showbiz go viral

After announcing her exit from 'Anupamaa', Anagha Bhosale has shared photos for the first time on Instagram.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "The goal of life is to love god & in order for us to love god, We have to love each other- Radhanath Swami Maharaj. Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring krishna consciousness every second, devotion, love, patience, calmness, sincerity, discipline, happiness, consistency, unbelievable faith in God.”

Anagha Bhosale’s portrayal of the character of the caring and innocent Nandini in Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa' made the audience fall in love with her even though she joined the show midway. And recently, after wowing her fans with her performance, Anagha quit the show following a sequence where she ended her onscreen love life with Samar Shah, essayed by Paras Kalnawat on 'Anupamaa'.

Speaking about the decision of walking out of the show in a recent interview, Anagha Bhosale mentioned that there's too much pressure and unhealthy competition and politics in the industry. Anagha added that the constant pressure of being on social media, posting and updating social media users didn't go with her thought process, therefore, making her feel unfit for the industry.

To ETimes, Anagha said, "There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process."

Anagha further opened up about the hypocrisy in the industry which led her to quit acting.

She mentioned that she would willingly return to the show for a 'short while' if producer Rajan Shahi asked her to since he was the one who gave her the opportunity to be in his show. Anagha added that she had an offer for another show, but for now, she has let it go. "I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting," she told the portal.