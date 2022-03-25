Anupamaa: Amid late-night shoot, Rupali Ganguly recreates Madhuri Dixit's song Ghagra

Television's serial shoot can have a tedious schedule, and many times, the actors have to get extended their shift over 12-13 hours. In such a situation, even an actor needs some motivation to remain charged. Telly world's beloved Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has a unique trick to stay afresh, and she shared a glimpse of it on her social media. In her latest reel, Rupali is seen dancing at midnight with the choreographer and his assistant on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Ghagra.

Watch the reel

The popular song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor, and Ganguly recreated the song as her kick to stay awaken on the sets. The actress posted the reel saying, "It’s 3am at night … shot change ho raha hai … subah 9 baje se shoot kar rahe hain … toh neend bhagaane ke liye kya kiya jaaye ….? Choreographers ko bulaakar aur dance kiya jaaye !!! After all iss sundar ghagre mein ek reel toh banti hai." Well, the actress even added, "No choreography, no time, just timepass. Pls don’t judge."

Netizens are in awe of Rupali and they commented on her reel with love. "A true and a complete artists in every way #inlovewithyou @rupaliganguly kudos to your dedication & hard work and even if it’s just random then it’s so perfect & commendable." Another user wrote, "OMG they energy at 3am night." One of Ganguly's follwer added, "@rupaliganguly sabki pasand ban chuke ho aap."

On the other side, Nandini aka Anagha Bhosale quit acting as it was conflicting with her spiritual path, and she wanted to stay true to her beliefs. The actress shared a prolonged post on her social media, announcing her voluntary exit from acting, and stating that "I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increases your distance with God/Krishna."