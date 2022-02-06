Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dances to ‘Kacha Badam’, video goes VIRAL

Kacha Badam has become one of the year's most popular songs, with not only Instagram users but also celebrities from all around the world dancing to it. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame is the latest celebrity to join the Kacha Badam fad, following Urfi Javed. Rupali performed the popular challenge in a yellow suit with heels and a dupatta. Her nephew executed the hook step with her, and the video has gotten a lot of attention.

Several Instagram users were inspired by the Kacha Badam meme to recreate the song's hook steps. Rupali published an Instagram Reel on Friday in which she put her own spin on the Kacha Badam trend.

She wrote, “When I hear a trending Bengali song, the Bengali in me takes over.. having a masti time with my nephew @abhishake_pai”

Watch the viral video here-

Based on the Star Jalsha's Bengali series 'Sreemoyee', 'Anupamaa' is currently among the most loved shows on Indian television. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Apart from 'Anupamaa', Rupali's most famous character is Monisha Sarabhai from the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', which also featured hugely talented actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles.