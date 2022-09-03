Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat, Alma Hussein aka Sara quits Rupali Ganguly starrer show

Alma Hussein/Instagram

The most watched television programme, Anupamaa, stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Rupali Ganguly. The Rupali Ganguly-played main character Anupamaa experiences some captivating twists and turns. After Paras Kalnawat was fired, Sara, who had been played by newcomer Alma Hussein, opted to leave the show.

In the show Anupamaa, Alma plays the daughter of Barkha (Ashlesha Savant) and Ankush (Rohit Bakshi). Sara and her family came back from the US. Sara was portrayed as a tap dancer who had interned with Samar at Anupamaa Dance Academy (Sagar Shah, previously played by Paras Kalnawat). Just a few weeks have passed, but Alma has already made up her mind to go on. In an interview, the actress explained the cause of her exit.

According to the actress, there were several preparations done before she entered the show. However it was delayed. Samar and Sara were going to have their own love song. However, the removal of Paras Kalnawat and the uproar that followed it put their plans on hold. After Paras was replaced by Sagar Parekh, it became tough for the producers to resume Sara and Samar's love story. Although Sara's storyline has an open ending, there is still hope that Alma may return to the show. Sara is shown travelling for further education abroad.

The exit of Paras Kalnawat, aka Samar, shocked the online audience greatly a few weeks ago. He broke the terms of the contract by choosing to take part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, according to a statement from the production company. When Paras refused to let go of Jhalak, the producers sent him an email informing him that he had been dismissed.