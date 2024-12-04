Rupali Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan shared that her team has filed a 263-page chargesheet against the actress's stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Rupali Ganguly is currently embroiled in a controversy with her stepdaughter Esha Verma after the latter accused the Anupamaa actress of having an extra marital affair with her father Ashwin K Verma. In return, Rupali has filed a defamation suit against Esha and demanded Rs 50 crore in compensation for allegedly maligning her character and personal life.

Now, Rupali's lawyer Sana Raees Khan has shared an update on the case. Talking to Times Now, she said, "We have filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court today to protect Rupali’s integrity and reputation against baseless and malicious attacks. This legal action serves as a powerful reminder that no individual, regardless of their citizenship or location, can misuse public platforms to defame and degrade others without facing the consequences." Sana, who was even seen in Bigg Boss 17, also added that her team has filed a 263-page chargesheet against Esha.

Esha Verma is currently living in New Jersey with her mother, Sapna, and her sister. Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to a son, Rudransh. Calling Rupali and her father Ashwin 'true bullies', Esha had earlier said, "I have had to stand up against my bullies. It wasn't just me who was hurt; my mother was, too. They didn't acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt the most was my own father's response - he chose to mock mental health. He didn't shield me from the harsh comments I faced, nor did he protect me throughout my life. And that hurts, truly."

READ | Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan; film became blockbuster, won National Award

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.