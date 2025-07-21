Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly bashes TMC leader Nilanjan Das after he calls her 'flop actress': 'Isn't your so-called...'

After TMC’s Nilanjan Das' statement, Rupali Ganguly fired back with a stinging reply that quickly gained traction online.

Television’s beloved Anupamaa has taken center stage in a very different drama, not on-screen, but in the political arena. Actress Rupali Ganguly, who recently joined the BJP, found herself in a war of words with a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who tried to discredit her with a personal attack.

It all began when Rupali commented on a post made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the BJP’s activities in Assam. Instead of staying silent, Rupali took a bold stand and questioned the CM's priorities.

“Before shedding crocodile tears for Bengalis in other states, Mamata Didi must answer who will protect Bengalis in West Bengal itself? From Sandeshkhali to Murshidabad, the only atrocities on Bengalis are happening under her watch,” she wrote on X.

That statement didn’t go down well with TMC’s Nilanjan Das. Choosing personal insult over political argument, he dismissed her opinion by calling her a “flop soap actress.”

Isn't your so-called 'senior-most stateswoman' a public servant, or she's a dictator who can’t be questioned.

But if you’ve already accepted her tyranny instead of her duty to the people, then congratulations on embracing dictatorship. Classic TMC behaviour! https://t.co/o5XGloU9yQ July 20, 2025

He said, “The seniormost stateswoman of India doesn't need lectures from a flop soap actress.”

But Rupali wasn’t backing down. She fired back with a stinging reply that quickly gained traction online, “Isn't your so-called 'senior-most stateswoman' a public servant, or she's a dictator who can't be questioned? But if you've already accepted her tyranny instead of her duty to the people, then congratulations on embracing dictatorship. Classic TMC behaviour.”

Her firm response lit up social media. Fans and followers rallied around her, praising her boldness and political clarity. “Rupali you are a success story,” wrote one fan, while another called her their “savage queen.”

Rupali is no stranger to public discourse. Over the past few years, she has become increasingly vocal on social issues and politics, regularly engaging on X. What once started as a career in films like Saaheb (1985) has evolved into a legacy that includes iconic roles in Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and of course, Anupamaa — the show that made her a household name and one of Indian TV’s top-paid stars.

In May 2024, she took the political plunge by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, and since then, she’s been actively voicing her views — unafraid to clash with those in power, including Bengal’s ruling party.

This clash isn’t just a celebrity feud, it signals how entertainment personalities, especially women, continue to face character attacks when they speak up politically. Rupali Ganguly isn’t just fighting back for herself, but for her right to question power, and be heard.