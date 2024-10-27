Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah indirectly accused Rupali Ganguly of being insecure.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows right now, but it is also known for being very controversial. If there were a list ranking shows based on controversies, Anupamaa would definitely be at the top.

This show, starring Rupali Ganguly, often makes headlines for various reasons, keeping viewers talking about it. Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal, Anupamaa's daughter-in-law, is now rumored to have issues with Rupali Ganguly.

In a recent episode of the podcast Chuddy Buddy, hosted by Bakhtyar Irani and Ali Asgar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat were guests. This trio, who all used to be part of Anupamaa, left the show some time ago. While Paras was reportedly removed, Sudhanshu and Nidhi chose to leave on their own.

During the conversation with Ali and Bakhtiyar, the actors were asked why they left the show and if Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress, was difficult to work with. Nidhi, who had previously denied this, was laughed at by her co-stars Paras and Sudhanshu. She stated, “No, it’s not like that; she is a good actor.” As soon as she said this, Sudhanshu and Paras both burst out laughing. Nidhi then insisted, “What? I’m not being politically correct; I’m speaking the truth.” Paras responded by calling Nidhi an "achi ladki," which means "good girl."

Indirectly called Rupali insecure

Nidhi then mentioned that there are always "two or three" people on every set who can be a bit difficult to work with. When Bakhtayar pointed out that these two or three people are still part of the show and have taken on the roles of three others, Paras added, “Mere scenes kaate gaye the." Nidhi responded, “Aisa toh mere sath bahut ho chuka hai. Scenes bhi cut te the and kapdo ko lekar issue hota tha, hair ko lekar issue hota tha. Mere sath toh bahut hota tha ke isko kyun itne ache kapde diye." (This has happened with me a lot of times. My scenes used to be cut, there used to be issues on my hair and makeup too. A lot of times they would question why I got good clothes)

While Paras Kalnawat has been open about his issues with the actress, although he avoids mentioning her name, this is the first time Nidhi Shah has spoken up about her own experiences since leaving the show.



When Sudhandhu Pandey announced exit

Recently, Sudhandhu Pandey announced his exit from the show on social media and said, "Main pichle chaar saal se roz pahuch raha hun aapke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. (For the past four years, I've been entering your homes daily through a TV show, portraying a character that has received both immense love and criticism. However, I believe that criticism is also a form of love, as it shows that my performance has evoked strong emotions. If you hadn't criticized my character, I would have felt that I wasn't doing justice to the role)."

He further shared, "I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se main show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko, (I haven't been part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode, and since my audience hasn't questioned my absence, I feel responsible to inform you all personally)."

He ended by saying that he's not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa, but he's thankful for all the love, respect and support. "I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," Sudhanshu concluded.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.