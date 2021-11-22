'Anupamaa' actress Madhavi Gogate passes away at 53 after testing Covid positive

'Anupamaa' actress Madhavi Gogate who played Rupali Ganguli on the show has passed away. The actress had recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

According to reports, the experienced actress had been admitted to the hospital and was recovering. Her condition, however, deteriorated, and she died in the afternoon.

Rupali Ganguly, a former co-star of the senior actress, remarked on her social media account, "So much has been left unsaid. Madhaviji Sadgati"

Neelu Kohli, a veteran actress and Madhavi's friend, also left an emotional note for her. "Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo.I can't get down to believing that you have left us .Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go.Damn Covid. P.S:I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now."

Madhavi, who was 58 years old, died in Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital. Madhavi has been in a number of films and television shows. Her breakthrough came in the Marathi film ‘Ghanchakkar’, in which she starred alongside Ashok Saraf. 'Bhramacha Bhopala' and 'Gela Madhav Kunikade' were two of her most popular plays.

‘Tuza Maza Jamtay’ was her first Marathi television appearance.

Madhavi has also appeared in shows such as ‘Koi Apna Sa’, ‘Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha’, ‘Kahin Toh Hoga’, and others.

