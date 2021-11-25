'Anupamaa' actress Madalsa Sharma dances to Badshah's latest hit 'Jugnu', watch viral video

Popular TV actress Madalsa Sharma is the latest celebrity to join the 'Jugnu' bandwagon on the Instagram. Madalsa's negative character in the Star TV's superhit opera 'Anupamaa' is already quite popular with the masses.

The actress is seen wearing a green lehenga choli in the viral clip and dancing to Badshah's latest hit 'Jugnu'. She captioned the video as "Here’s my version of the #jugnuchallenge @badboyshah" with fire crackers emojis.



The rapper had released the track in late October and started the #JugnuChallenge on Instagram. He had himself shared videos with several celebrities dancing to the hit track along with him.

Shilpa Shetty had wished Badshah on his 36th birthday recently on 19th November by sharing this video in which she is dancing to 'Jugnu' alongside the singer. "Jugni dancing with the birthday Jugnu…Itna talent hona toh banta hai", she wrote.





Badshah also grooved to his track with his friend and rapper Raftaar and had shared the video on his Instagram account. He had captioned the video as "Clearly @raftaarmusic is a better dancer".





Coming back to the 'Anupamaa' actress, Madalsa is married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty, son of the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty